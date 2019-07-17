Has Eric Bischoff Started With WWE Yet?, 205 Live Match Gets Praised

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Eric Bischoff was not in attendance at last night’s Smackdown Live taping in Worcester, MA. Meltzer noted that Bischoff had “zero impact” on the show and was not involved in any creative meetings with putting it together.

– The 205 Live match between Chad Gable and Jack Gallagher has gotten rave reviews from fans and WWE talents. Cedric Alexander was among the people that praised the match: