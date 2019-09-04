Has The AEW Title Been Recovered?, AEW – TNT Viewership

– AEW’s Countdown to All Out special on TNT drew 390,000 viewers on Friday night at 10:00 PM Eastern. The number is considered to be good since there was little hype/advertisement for the special and it contained pre-taped footage.

– AEW posted a screenshot from the Tallahassee Police Department’s Facebook page which announced (along with a photo) that the stolen AEW World Title has been recovered. However, if you go on the department’s Facebook page, there is no such post that exists.

Reporter Jeffrey Burlew noted the following: