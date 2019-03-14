Has Vince McMahon Decided OnThe Main Event For WrestleMania?, Nikki Cross On Alexa Bliss

— According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Vince McMahon has yet to decide on the main event for WrestleMania 35.

From what I’ve been told, the actual WrestleMania 35 main event that will be closing the show still hasn’t been set in stone by Vince McMahon. Do you think there will be major fan outrage if Becky/Ronda/Charlotte aren’t the last match? — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 13, 2019

— WrestleMania 35 will become even more “Blissful” as Alexa Bliss announced on Raw that she will host The Showcase of the Immortals at MetLife Stadium.

Cameras at SmackDown LIVE caught Nikki Cross’ reaction to Bliss revealing that she’s the host of WrestleMania 35.