HBK Asked About Wrestling Again (Video), Total Divas Mid-Season Finale Announced, Nikki Bella Photo

– In the video below, TMZ Sports catches up with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels outside of Fox News in New York City. Regarding a possible return to the ring, Shawn says, “not if I can help it.” He also jokes about how much he sweats in the ring and comments on not getting the chance to do a lot of hunting lately.

– The WWE Total Divas season 6 mid-season finale has been confirmed for Wednesday, January 25th. The official synopsis reads like this:

“The Big Day: In the Season 6 mid-season finale, chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev

– Nikki Bella switched it up a bit today and dyed her hair black, as seen below: