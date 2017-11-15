HBK & NXT Star Grant Wish At The PC, The Street Profits Post-Win Video, Mandy Rose Lifts

– Tonight’s WWE NXT saw Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli in tag team action. Above is post-show video of Tino and Riddick trying to ruin The Street Profits’ celebration with fans outside of Full Sail University.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Johnny Gargano recently granted a Make-A-Wish Wish at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, as seen in the photo below. As noted, Michaels and Gargano are set to compete in a friendly “Ab Contest” at NXT “Takeover: WarGames” this weekend.

– NXT posted this video from earlier this week of Mandy Rose doing a sumo dead lift of 265 pounds with 40 pounds of chains at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: