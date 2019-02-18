Headline Act For 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Finally Confirmed

While WWE has yet to make any official announcements for this year’s Hall of Fame class, the headline act has finally been confirmed.

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and tickets to the event are set to go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster. A commercial hyping the ticket on-sale date began airing last night in the New York City market and the voice-over actor states that D-Generation X will be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame. Those being inducted are:

Triple H

Shawn Michaels

Chyna

X-Pac

Road Dogg

Billy Gunn

Here is a clip of the latter portion of the commercial.