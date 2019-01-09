Heavy Machinery Work Dark Match After SmackDown

After the McMahon family shook things up on Raw last month with a game-changing announcement, the pieces started to fall into place when it was confirmed that six NXT standouts would be arriving to the Raw and SmackDown LIVE brands.

Among the fresh new faces are Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic), EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan.

Cross worked this past week’s SmackDown house show loop, whereas EC3 and Evans worked dark matches before Raw in Orlando, Florida. Heavy Machinery also got some ring time this week as they beat The Colons in a dark match after SmackDown LIVE went off the air Tuesday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

My family is so proud of you two and are so excited for you two! We are sooo glad to have seen you tonight! Congrats!!! We love ya! @WWEDozovic @TuckerKnightWWE (And, “hi” @tomcastorWWE ! You were awesome, too!) pic.twitter.com/v0dNJ1MQkZ — Keri (WWEMom) (@NXTWWEMom) January 9, 2019

First dark match: The Colons Vs. Heavy Machinery#SDLive pic.twitter.com/dn6HfN7J89 — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) January 9, 2019

#SDLive post-show Dark Match: Heavy Machinery def. The Colons via pin fall pic.twitter.com/nrlF0vK7q1 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 9, 2019

WWE continued to hype these six wrestlers’ debuts this week on Raw and SmackDown LIVE but has yet to confirm a start date or brand for any of them.