HHH Announced For Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame
WWE announced the following today:
Paul Levesque to be inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame
DALLAS — Paul “Triple H” Levesque will enter the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Alumni Hall of Fame today in Dallas. The Hall of Fame honors distinguished people who got their start at their local Boys & Girls Club.
Levesque enters the Hall of Fame alongside six other inductees: WNBA star Skylar Diggins, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, actor Anthony Anderson, Dr. Dante Lauretta and Dr. Philip Schein.
A member of the Nashua, N.H., Club, Levesque debuted in WWE in 1995 and has gone on to capture 14 World Championships in addition to becoming a successful executive within the company.
He will join WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who entered the BGCA Hall of Fame in 2015.