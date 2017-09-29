Triple H At WWE Live Event In Portugal, Nikki Bella – Complex Magazine Video, WWE Underwear

– Above is a Total Bells bonus clip from this week with Nikki Bella working out for Complex Magazine.

– WWE has announced Triple H for the SmackDown live event in Lisbon, Portugal on Monday, November 6th. It appears he will not be wrestling. Below is WWE’s announcement on the live event:

Triple H joins WWE Live in Lisbon, Portugal this November When AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair, Jinder Mahal and more of your favorite WWE Superstars* come to Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, 6 November, they’ll be joined by none other than The Game himself, Triple H. The King of Kings is making a special appearance at the WWE Live Event at Lisbon’s Campo Pequeno, which is presented by WWE 2K18 The Video Game. And as the WWE Universe well knows, when Triple H shows up, an already exciting night of sports-entertainment action is guaranteed to become even more unforgettable. Don’t miss out on your chance to see Triple H and SmackDown LIVE’s Superstars in Portugal this November. Tickets for WWE Live in Lisbon are available now at blueticket.pt. *Talent referenced and depicted above are subject to change.

– WWE Shop has released new Superstar underwear. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day show off the new gear in this video: