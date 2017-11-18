HHH Comments On Ember Moon, NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Video, NXT TV Matches

– The next WWE NXT special event will be “Takeover: Philadelphia” during Royal Rumble weekend on Saturday, January 27th. Tickets go on sale December 1st. Above is a promo for the event.

– The following NXT TV matches were taped tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston before “Takeover: WarGames” hit the air. These will air on NXT TV next Wednesday.

* Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano

– As noted, tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston saw Ember Moon defeat Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce to win the vacant NXT Women’s Title. Triple H tweeted the following with the new champion: