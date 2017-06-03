Triple H Comments On Rick Rude In The WWE Hall of Fame, Match Added To RAW (Video)
Published On 03/06/2017 | News
– RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend against Enzo Amore and Big Cass on tonight’s RAW from Chicago in a rematch from last night’s Fastlane pay-per-view. In the video below, the champs talk about the controversy coming out of Fastlane and tonight’s match:
– As noted, it was announced today that “Ravishing” Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year by Ricky Steamboat. Triple H tweeted the following on Rude’s induction:
An intense and celebrated in-ring competitor, #RickRude was#Ravishing,
An #Icon,
An #EarlyDegenerate…
…and now a @WWE Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/gzthVmzGwI
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2017