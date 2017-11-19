Triple H Comments On Survivor Series Match, “Celtic Warrior Workouts” Latest, Miss Elizabeth

– Above is the latest episode of “Celtic Warrior Workouts” from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus’ YouTube channel, featuring a boxing & MMA session with Sheamus’ combat coach Josh Rafferty at Optimum Gym South Tampa.
– Today would have been Miss Elizabeth’s 57th birthday.
– Triple H tweeted the following on the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series tonight:
The #SurvivorSeries match features:
1 brother-in-law…
3 @WWE legends who’ve made history together..
5 @WWENXT alum who’ve created the future together..
And the man who will destroy any of them if it’s #BestForBusiness.
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 19, 2017