HHH Gets Another Live Event Win, Paul Heyman On Styles vs. Jinder Tonight, Alexa Bliss

– Above is a preview for this week’s Total Divas episode with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss talking to Lilian Garcia about her past problems with anorexia.

– Triple H had been teaming with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, for wins over new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and Bray Wyatt, on the current WWE European tour until jumping to the SmackDown side on Monday for the live event in Lisbon, Portugal. Triple H defeated Rusev in singles action at that live event and also delivered a Spinebuster to Aiden English. Triple H also defeated Rusev at the WWE live event in Santiago, Chile last month.

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following on tonight’s AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal match on SmackDown, with the winner going on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. As noted, Heyman and Lesnar will be back on RAW next week for the go-home show from Atlanta.