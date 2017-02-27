HHH On Beth Phoenix’s WWE HOF Induction, Bella Twins – Oscars Videos, WWE Network
Published On 02/27/2017 | News
– Above and below are pre-show and post-show videos of The Bella Twins from their trip to the Oscars on Sunday night. The two appeared on E!’s pre-Oscars countdown show.
– WWE announced today that the $9.99 WWE Network gift cards are now available at Dollar General stores.
– As noted, Beth Phoenix has been announced as the latest member of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Triple H tweeted the following on her induction:
Before Queens, Bosses, Huggers, and Lass-Kickers…there was #TheGlamazon.
Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF @TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/2yTMAVSvQE
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 27, 2017