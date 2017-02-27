triple-h

HHH On Beth Phoenix’s WWE HOF Induction, Bella Twins – Oscars Videos, WWE Network

Published On 02/27/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Above and below are pre-show and post-show videos of The Bella Twins from their trip to the Oscars on Sunday night. The two appeared on E!’s pre-Oscars countdown show.

– WWE announced today that the $9.99 WWE Network gift cards are now available at Dollar General stores.

– As noted, Beth Phoenix has been announced as the latest member of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Triple H tweeted the following on her induction:

