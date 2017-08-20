HHH On Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE SummerSlam Attendance, The Miz Rants On Angle

– Above is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz talking to Mike Rome after he, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas defeated Jason Jordan and The Hardys in the opening match of the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Miz rants on not being able to defend his title tonight and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, saying he’s holding him back. Dallas and Axel also talk about how they win when given the chance.

– Michael Cole announced 16,128 fans in attendance for tonight’s pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

– Triple H tweeted the following on tonight’s WWE Title match at SummerSlam between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, mentioning their past in WWE NXT: