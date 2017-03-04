Triple H On The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan – Nikki Bella Video, WWE Stock Down

– Above is video from WrestleMania 33 Week with Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella having an awkward conversation about social media. Nikki explains her theory of social media and everything being connected together but it just hurts Bryan’s head.

– WWE stock took a dive after today’s post-WrestleMania 33 conference call to announce the WWE Network number. Stock was down 1.67% today, closing at $21.85 per share. Today’s high was $22.57 and the low was $20.55.

– As noted, several WWE Superstars took to Twitter and thanked The Undertaker after his apparent retirement following the loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last night. Triple H tweeted the following on The Deadman today: