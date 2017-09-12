HHH Posts Photo With Kairi Sane & Shayna Baszler, NXT TV Tapings Moved Due To Weather, Cena vs. Reigns Promo

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is a new promo for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

– The WWE NXT TV tapings set for Wednesday at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL have been moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Irma. The NXT Twitter account made the following announcement today:

– Triple H tweeted the following to welcome Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler to WWE before tonight’s live finale of The Mae Young Classic:

