Triple H Return Video From Santiago, WWE 365 Narrator Revealed, WWE Now Video

– WWE posted this video of fans reacting to Triple H’s surprise appearance in Santiago, Chile last month for some dancing with The New Day and a singles win over Rusev.

As noted, Triple H will wrestle Roman Reigns at the December 8th live event in Abu Dhabi and he will wrestle Jinder Mahal at the December 9th live event in India. The Game will also work Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view in the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. It will be Triple H, Team RAW Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe taking on Team SmackDown Captain Shane McMahon, John Cena, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton.

– As noted, the new WWE 365 series will premiere on the WWE Network after Survivor Series goes off the air this Sunday night. The first episode will focus on Kevin Owens. PWInsider reports that actor and longtime wrestling fan Michael Rappaport will narrate the special. For those who missed it, below is the synopsis for the show:

“Witness the triumphs, struggles and everything in between as WWE cameras chronicle one year in the life of a WWE Superstar.”

– Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to Team RAW invading this week’s SmackDown for payback on Team SmackDown after their recent “Under Siege” attacks: