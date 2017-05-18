Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Speaking At Event, WWE UK Stars Hype Match, Extreme Rules

– Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the WWE Extreme Rules Fatal 5 Way main event in this new video from WWE Digital. As noted, Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe will take place with the winner earning a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be speakers fro a WWE-hosted panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from June 17th through June 24th in France. Their panel takes place on Thursday, June 22nd and will have an “Art of Engagement” theme. The synopsis of the panel reads like this:

“Since WWE’s inception more than 50 years ago, the audience has always played a critical role in its success. Their voices help shape the product’s direction whether it’s creating the first-ever live streaming 24/7 OTT network, influencing who becomes the next WWE Superstar, creating localized content in different markets, or supporting the WWE women’s evolution. WWE empowers our fans to use their voices and responds with action. Join Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer and TV personality, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative and 14-time WWE Champion, as they speak about connecting with today’s influential audience.”

– Below are videos with Charly Caruso talking to Pete Dunne and Sam Gradwell going into their match at Friday’s WWE UK special on the WWE Network. Dunne attacked Gradwell back in January and went on to defeat him in the quarterfinals of the WWE UK Title tournament.