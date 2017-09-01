HHH Talks About Ric Flair’s Condition (Video), Sin Cara Appears In Mexico (Photos), Birthdays

– As noted, Triple H appeared on various ESPN shows yesterday to promote The Mae Young Classic. Above is video of The Game discussing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on SportsCenter. Triple H says he spoke with Flair a few days ago by phone and they were set to speak again yesterday but Flair is doing much better now. He called The Nature Boy a miracle and said he had some health issues that all of a sudden just exacerbated, causing Flair to end up in a really bad place. Triple H commented that if anyone can come out of this and kick out at 2.5, it’ll be Flair because he’s like Teflon and just keeps going. He did say Flair is not out of the woods 100% but he’s doing much better. He went on and guaranteed that we will see Flair strutting out and doing what he does again.

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Solomon Crowe (Sami Callihan) turns 30 years old today while former WWE Superstar Jimmy Snuka Jr. turns 46 years old and former TNA X Division Champion Douglas Williams turns 45. Also, today would have been the 64th birthday of former WCW Tag Team Champion Rocco Rock of Public Enemy and the 56th birthday of former ECW Champion Bam Bam Bigelow.

– It appears Sin Cara was doing promotional work for WWE in Mexico City on Thursday. He met with Raul Jimenez of the Mexican National Team and had an early birthday celebration ahead of his 40th on Tuesday. It also looks like the SmackDown Superstar took part in a photoshoot while he was in town, as seen below. Cara worked the Independence Day Battle Royal on the July 4th SmackDown but his last TV singles match came on May 2nd – a loss to Dolph Ziggler. He’s worked some live events this summer as well.