Triple H Talks WarGames (Video), Alexander Wolfe Bleeds (Photos), Fans On Takeover

– Above is a clip from Triple H’s interview with Cathy Kelley after last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston. Regarding the main event, Triple H says it was unbelievable even without WarGames but the history behind WarGames makes it special. Regarding changes to the match, Triple H says he’s proud that the guys in the ring took something from the past and made it theirs, bringing it into something today, making it the future or relaunching a brand and taking the match to a whole new level. Triple H says the match was incredible and he can only imagine that WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was smiling down as the creator of the original WarGames.

– WWE has a poll asking fans the most shocking outcome at Takeover. As of this writing, 69% voted for Andrade “Cien” Almas winning the NXT Title while 15% voted for The Undisputed Era winning WarGames, 7% voted for Ember Moon winning the vacant NXT Women’s Title, 5% voted for Aleister Black defeating The Velveteen Dream and the rest went with Lars Sullivan defeating Kassius Ohno.

– As seen below, SAnitY’s Alexander Wolfe was treated by trainers during WarGames. He also received chants from the crowd as they made their exit.

