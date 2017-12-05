HHH Talks WWE PC Criticism Over Styles Taught, Coaching Process, More

Triple H recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Criticism on the style of the WWE Performance Center being robotic and lacking the individuality needed to succeed in pro wrestling:

“The misconception is always the same, and it’s absolutely wrong. We are looking to make our talent as diverse as possible. People say everyone is wearing the same thing and training the same way. Yet they are not training the same way. We are grouping people together to work on building certain skills. The core of what we do is the same – yes, you have to learn the same skills, techniques, and foundation when you start. Then we set you up with people to develop your characters. We want the talent to develop their character, and our job is to help harness the character. We want them, every single one of them, to be unique and have their own feel.

“Yes, we are all wearing the same WWE gear. That is because, when you’re here, we’re all the same. No one is above anybody else, and we’re all here to learn. We are a team and a family. What we do in the WWE is a partnership–it’s a partnership with the guy across from you, and a partnership with everybody here. One of the pieces of the Performance Center that makes me so proud is when somebody succeeds here, the whole place goes nuts for them. They’re all here to help each other succeed. When you can build that type of climate, it shows our culture within this place is right to develop and to cultivate the best talent possible.”

The WWE Performance Center Coaches, currently Matt Bloom, Steve Corino, Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, Robbie Brookside, Adam Pearce, Scott Taylor (Scotty 2 Hotty) and Sara Amato:

“What makes a successful coach? The coaching process is very difficult. Just because you were talented in this business does not mean you will be gifted at teaching it. Great players don’t always make great coaches, and great coaches weren’t always great players. We’ve worked to find a very diverse group, focusing in on who connects best with people and who gives the right message, and then connecting a coach with the message they are best at conveying.

“For example, Norman Smiley is one of our best beginner training coaches. Norman is one of our most trusted and valuables coaches. His work is incredibly important in formulating the building blocks to create success in the ring, so it is essential to build a strong foundation. That’s Norman’s wheelhouse – areas like the movements, the rolling, and how to protect yourself at all times. So you find the right people that have that right connection with the talent, you narrow in on the area where they are exceptionally talented at coaching, and you then have them work in that facet.”