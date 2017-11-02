HHH Thanks Ambrose & Rollins After Match, Total Divas Season 7 Teaser, Darren Young

– Following last night’s season 7 premiere episode, E! posted this teaser for the upcoming Total Divas episodes. “Nothin’ Like This” by MEN$A featuring Love Lola Love is being used as one of the theme songs for this season.

– Former WWE Tag Team Champion Darren Young turns 34 years old today while legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer turns 73, former WWE Tag Team Champion Cliff “Domino” Compton turns 38 and Booker T’s wife, Queen Sharmell, turns 47. Young was just released by WWE this past Sunday along with Emma and Summer Rae.

– As noted, Triple H joined RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for a special edition of The Shield at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland. They defeated Cesaro, Sheamus and a returning Bray Wyatt in the main event of the show. Triple H, who is set to work 4 more live events on the current European tour, tweeted the following thanks after the show: