Mauro Ranallo On His Future, Kairi Sane’s NXT TV Debut, HHH Thanks Full Sail Crowd (Video)

– Above is video of Triple H speaking to the crowd at Full Sail University before tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings began. As noted, these tapings were delayed one day due to Hurricane Irma. Triple H thanked the fans for making it to the tapings after a rough week of weather from Irma. He said Full Sail is like WWE’s home now and when they come to town, the fans never let them down, so WWE sure as hell was going to put on a show for them tonight. He went on and said the great thing about weeks like this is how people come together. He ended the promo with a “we are NXT” shout-out and thanked fans again.

– Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane will make her NXT TV debut on the October 4th episode. She wrestled Aliyah at tonight’s TV tapings. As noted, Sane will compete for the vacant NXT Women’s Title in a Fatal 4 Way at “Takeover: Houston” on November 18th.

– NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo tweeted the following in response to a fan asking if we will ever see him back on RAW or SmackDown in the future: