HHH vs. Rollins Video Package, New Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Name, Reigns/Taker

– Triple H took to Twitter tonight and thanked Metallica for their “Am I Savage” single, which is being used to promote Triple H’s Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Triple H tweeted this video package for the match, the same on that aired on RAW.

– Add Sami Zayn to the list of participants for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Confirmed names as of this writing include Sami, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Goldust, R-Truth, Curt Hawkins, Primo, Epico, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

– After their confrontation on tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of RAW, Roman Reigns tweeted the following on ending The Undertaker’s legacy this coming Sunday in Orlando: