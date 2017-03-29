HHH’s WrestleMania Entrances, Eva Marie Comments On Meetings, Birthdays

– WWE posted this video looking at the various WrestleMania 33 entrances of Triple H. The Game will return to the grandest stage of them all this Sunday for a Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins.

– Former WWE star Trent Baretta turns 30 years old today while former WWE star Zach Gowen turns 34 and current WWE agent Mike “IRS” Rotunda turns 59. Also, today would have been the 72nd birthday of wrestling legend SD Jones.

– Eva Marie continues to work on non-WWE projects while she’s away from the company. She posted the following after having a round of meetings earlier this week: