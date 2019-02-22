Hideo Itami Reacts To His Release From WWE

As previously reported, WWE has officially released Hideo Itami.

WWE issued a brief statement this afternoon announcing that Itami — real name Kenta Kobayashi — is no longer with the company.

Hideo Itami released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Kenta Kobayashi (Hideo Itami).

Interestingly, WWE did not wish Itami well in his future endeavors. The announcement comes after Itami requested his release from WWE last month.

Reacting to the news, Itami tweeted the following: