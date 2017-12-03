Hideo Itami Returns To Action At WWE NXT House Show On Saturday Night (Video)
Hideo Itami is back on the scene in NXT.
During an NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night, Itami shocked fans when he returned to the black-and-yellow brand.
Itami, who had been out of action since October with a neck injury, returned with only one man in his sights: Riddick Moss.
Itamo went on the attack following Moss’ match with Tino Sabbatelli at the Englewood Neighborhood Center. After tossing Sabbatelli out of the ring, Itami hoisted Moss over his shoulders and delivered a GTS right across the jaw.
Moss, who took credit for injuring Itami, had been boasting about it this week on Twitter.
Last time Riddick Moss was at #NXTLargo I "took care" of @HideoItami
Tonight, NXT's Greatest Athlete takes care of someone else
— Riddick Moss (@riddickMoss) March 9, 2017
Itami made it clear that the two would be seeing each other much sooner than later.
I'll never forgive you. I'm gonna make you sleep soon .
SERIOUSLY https://t.co/vfjxiHQSA1
— Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) March 9, 2017
Here is footage of Moss inadvertently injuring Itami last October as a result of a botched powerslam.
Hideo Itami Takes Nasty Looking Bump Saturday Night At An NXT Live Event. No Word On His Condition pic.twitter.com/xK0YnPZZ9J
— Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) October 2, 2016