Hideo Itami teased on Twitter that he would be returning to WWE NXT soon. He sent out the following tweet:

See you soon. @WWENXT — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) February 4, 2017

As noted, Hideo has been out of action since he suffered a neck injury back in October when he recieved a botched spinning powerslam from Riddick Moss.