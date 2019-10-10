Highlights of WWE

Can Lio Rush Dethrone NXT Light Heavyweight Champion Drew Gulak!

NXT’s 2-hour live US opener was one of the times, from the stunning promotions of Finn Bálor & Tommaso Ciampa to three exciting title fights who had the NXT Universe on the edge of their seats. That competition heats up again next week, with the NXT Featherweight champion Drew Gulak placing the world title is versus Lio Rush. The Hourman was good in his victory over Oney Lorcan to take the opportunity, but it can he conquer the ruthless Philadelphia Stretcher.

Walter and Kushida Collide on NXT on 10/10/2019

Since its installation on the U.S. network, a ‘WWE UK Champion’ Walter but Imperium made the presence felt, especially at Kushida’s cost tomorrow night, since he goes to a Ring General under his own, the Japanese superstar has the opportunity to pay back.

3 weeks ago Kushida ended their chasing after Emperium had first mayhem on NXT, knocking down Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner before entering the clutches for Walter. But the next week he wouldn’t be so lucky. While he and Breezango are champions of such a six-man day team action for Wolfe, Barthel & Aichner, Kushida emerged at the edge of a large boat by the UK WWE champion.

If Kushida and Walter tie the horns can the effect be identical? Schedule into NXT, live on the USA Network tomorrow around 8/7!

Can Anybody Stop Baszler Shayna?

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna held her championship in quite an exciting fight against a valiant attempt from Candice LeRae. Because the rule of The Submission Magician hits the one-year mark soon, how would a new challenger appear to threaten to dethrone The Queen of Spades? Discover out again on WWE NXT, live on the USA network around 8/7 C tomorrow!

How is Tommaso Ciampa Going to Continue His Search to Win the NXT Title?

Upon Bálor’s return, Adam Cole’s night did not have any better. Because the NXT Champion returned to rejoice with either the Undisputed ERA during the successful NXT tag team defending of a Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, the celebration was cut short by both the arrival to Tommaso Ciampa.