HoHo Lun Explains Why He Asked To Be Released From WWE

One day after it was reported that WWE had released NXT and 205 Live wrestler HoHo Lun, Lun spoke to WWE.com about his departure from the organization.

Lun said he requested his release two weeks ago so that he could return to his native Hong Kong to look after his ailing mother.

“I went to Hong Kong for vacation about three weeks ago and that’s when I realized that my mother is sick,” he said. “That’s why I decided to tell Matt Bloom, the head coach of the [WWE Performance Center], that I wanted to request my release.”

WWE granted Lun’s request and he returned home to his family this week. It was a tough decision for him since he hoped to perform at WWE’s first-ever Live Event in Shenzhen, China, on Sept. 17.

“One of my top goals was to perform in front of WWE Live fans in China,” he said. “It was a really tough decision because I wanted to perform in my home.”

Lun will continue to wrestle as he has already scheduled matches in Singapore and Macau. He also plans to share what he has learned at the WWE Performance Center with his fellow wrestlers.

While Lun is excited about returning home, he has not ruled out returning to WWE.

“I want to thank the WWE fans for supporting me over the last 13 months,” Lun said. “I hope that they can keep following me with my next journey because I will be making history by helping the scene in Asia. And maybe one day, I can come back to WWE again and perform as a WWE Superstar.”