House Of Hardcore Reveals TV Title Tournament Brackets

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion announced during the latest episode of their show on Twitch that the following first round matches will take place on January 26th, 2018 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to crown the first-ever HOH Twitch TV Champion.



– Luchasaurus vs. Matt Cross vs. Willie Mack.



– Crazzy Steve vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman.



– Brian Cage vs. A Mystery Opponent.



– Matt Riddle vs. Austin Aries.



– Dan Maff vs. Ace Romero.



– Kevin Kross vs. Little Guido.



– Bull James vs. Eddie Kingston.



– Super Crazy vs. Alex Reynolds.



– Lisa Marie Varon vs. Kenny



– Mikey vs. Swoggle.



The event itself, which will be streamed in full on Twitch, will be headlined by Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn, with a mystery person in their corner facing off against NWA World Champion Nick Adlis & Joey Mercury, with Shane Douglas in their corner