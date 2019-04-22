How All Elite Wrestling Feels About CM Punk, Reports Of Another Punk Appearance

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently commented on AEW President Tony Khan having a strong interest in CM Punk:

“If (CM Punk) wants to wrestle, he was Tony Khan’s first pick before Jericho, before the Young Bucks, before anyone. If he wants to wrestle he can wrestle and make very good money if that’s what he wants.”

– In addition to CM Punk appearing at an indy wrestling event over the weekend, word is coming out that Punk appeared at a Freelance Wrestling event on December 4th, 2015. Punk was allegedly under a cloak and managed a team while being referred to as a “nameless mentor.”