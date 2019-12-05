How Big E Reacted To Kofi Kingston Being Squashed By Brock Lesnar

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ podcast, Big E spoke out about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in less than 10 seconds:

“Kofi Kingston is a lot more level-headed than maybe anyone else that I have met in the business because everyone else would have reacted – actually, I was irate when I found out about it and that is a testament to Kofi.

I’m not saying no one else in the industry, but very few people would have had that approach, but not many would have taken that approach and not have sour grapes and be able to move on.”

Big E also commented on what Kofi’s WWE Title win meant for the New Day:

“It was a big win for us too as a stable. I think if you compare us to any modern stable the first that comes to mind is The Shield. I think in a lot of ways we are a lot different than The Shield. I always think of The Shield as a supergroup, they were always intended to be more, to be world champions. You saw it during day one that they had the pedigree where they were always going to be top guys, but for us, we were guys that came together on our own just to get on TV. The fact that we were even on TV in a mid-card role was a win, but for The Shield, it would be highly disappointing.”