How Cody Rhodes and AEW Feel About CM Punk Right Now

In an interview with Collider Live, Cody Rhodes commented on what CM Punk said in a recent ESPN interview about talks with AEW. Here is what Cody said courtesy of Fightful.com:

“He did kind of make us look like dumbasses, saying we sent him a text offer. I’m sure we texted him, but we also called him. Someone also met him in a coffee shop. We made genuine efforts. In 2019, [he’s had] quite some time away from the ring, we gotta focus on who really wants to be on board with us versus going out and finding someone who perhaps doesn’t want to be part of this. I didn’t really communicate with him further after that. I expected to see him at Starrcast. He gave this great live show where he was great with his answers. I’m sure we’ll run into each other at some point.”

“If he ever wanted to be part of this and had the passion to come back to wrestling, that door is always open. No ego, no situation would ever prevent us from having him come in because the fans have never given up on Punk. Ever.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on the situation:

“Even though AEW has told me they would never work with him – and I believe that they believe that on this day – come February there’s going be somebody if not two sides who want him really bad.”

“They told me that after the Marc Raimondi [ESPN] article, yeah.”

“It was pretty much told to me that they felt very disrespected by what he said, and they should have if you know what the real story was, and I can’t go into too much detail but I do know it.”