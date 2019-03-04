How Dana Warrior Ended Up Working With The WWE Creative Team

Dana Warrior is now working with WWE’s creative team.

According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Warrior attended Raw and SmackDown LIVE last week to offer an “additional female perspective” to the writing staff. The position isn’t permanent yet, but if things “work out” that would change.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Warrior approached Vince McMahon about working a full-time job with WWE. McMahon asked Warrior what she would like to do. Warrior said she’d like to work with the creative team since believes she can offer a female’s point-of-view — there are two females on the creative team. McMahon felt it was a good idea.

Warrior’s not actually a member of the team yet but was brought in with the idea that she eventually will be. She was shadowing writers and learning about the creative process last week and will be at television events going forward. Her current role was described as an intern or consultant.

Dana was first seen by the WWE Universe at the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony when her husband, Ultimate Warrior, was inducted. Sadly, Ultimate Warrior died just three days later from a heart attack at the age of 54.

WWE signed Dana as a brand ambassador later that year and she has been part of the company ever since. She is often involved with WWE’s goodwill efforts and is perhaps best known for presenting the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Dana occassionally hosts a podcast called Total Warriors, which features interviews with current and former WWE Superstars, as well as people outside the wrestling business.