How Daniel Bryan Helped Change WWE WrestleMania 35 Plans

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kofi Kingston talked about how Daniel Bryan made a push to WWE management for Kofi to be his Wrestlemania 35 opponent:

“[Daniel Bryan] pushed for that to happen. The plans weren’t for me to be at WrestleMania. I’m not sure who it was for Daniel to face, but Daniel went in and went to bat for me and the situation and the title match for us to happen. He had a big part in it too. It’s a testament to his state of mind as far as advancing the business and doing the right thing for the people and best product,”

“I give a lot of credit to Daniel Bryan, who I think is legitimate, like a generational talent. It meant so much more because Bryan was so hot and Bryan is just so damn good in the ring, on the mic, with his character. He was so giving with the build to the story that it meant more.”