How Jim Ross Felt About The 2017 WWE Payback PPV

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted a new blog with his thoughts on the WWE Payback PPV. Here are the highlights:

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns: “Another strong outing on a major event for Braun Strowman who is being creatively managed quite well by @WWE. Strowman is a major part of the future of WWE or so it seems to me. Curious to see how WWE deals with Strowman’s popularity considering that he is being booked as a nasty, badass villain. Defiant, young males love to live vicariously through stars that they often times see on TV and if that logic is somewhat accurate, what’s there to dislike about Strowman? Braun is a monster with no apparent reverse gear.”

House Of Horrors Match: “The controversial House of Horrors match has seemingly been received mixed reviews. I did not ‘hate’ the match at all but could see where it might not have been an ideal fit for some fans especially those that were in the arena. These type bouts are often times calculated risks when it comes to presentation. It had some of the Hollywood Backlot Brawl qualities/feel that featured Goldust vs Roddy Piper back in the day. This was apparently a challenging presentation for some fans to embrace but could it actually be much to do about nothing? I was actually surprised that Wyatt won and thought the inclusion of Jinder Mahal and his crew was timely. “

Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins: “Thought Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins was a strong story with ample physicality and spot on selling along with a close finish that could have gone either way. These are two, top level talents who rose to the occasion Sunday night in San Jose. Stout, old school oriented bout.”