How Long Roman Reigns Plans To Wrestle Full-Time

In an interview with TMZ.com, Roman Reigns talked about how much time he feels he will be wrestling a full-time schedule:

“I’m still in love with the ring. I’m still holding it down for RAW and SmackDown […] it’s great having other opportunities, but I still love having my physical thing in the ring.”

“I just gotta go by my health and how I feel, you know I’m still a young man — I’m 34 — I still have a few more years in me of being in the prime of my athletic career. If I can hold it in the ring, I’m willing to do it.”

“I can hold this schedule for at least 5 more years of being full-time, but eventually it’s gonna you know be time to rest my body.”