Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that AEW’s Fyter Fest drew an average of 140,000 viewers on the B/R Live app.

Meltzer noted that “there were a total of 350,000 different viewers during the course of the live show and those numbers likely increased significantly with replay viewing.”

B/R Live was reportedly hoping for 100,000 new sign-ups but it’s unknown how many they actually got.