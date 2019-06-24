How Many Tickets WWE Sold For Stomping Grounds

Regarding attendance for the Stomping Grounds PPV, WWE ended up having to block off the hard camera side of the area. Fans in some sections were given seat upgrades in order to make the arena look more full on television.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the attendance:

“They were giving away a lot of tickets — a lot of two for one — the paid was not good. I heard 6,000 in the building, but maybe 4,000 to 4,500 paid.”

“I can’t remember a WWE pay-per-view in a long time where they did that little paid. I can’t remember a WWE pay-per-view where they were giving away tickets at the mall either.”