How Mauro Ranallo Is Reportedly Feeling, WWE 24/7 Title Update

– Mauro Ranallo is reportedly doing better after his recent mental health setback. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update and here is what Meltzer said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“Yeah, he’s doing better. He was real adamant that he wants to get back on Wednesday so he wants to get back into the routine and not take another week off. I think he’s super excited about just getting back to normal, you know the normal thing.”

– As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, R-Truth lost the 24/7 Title to NASCAR drive Kyle Busch. Truth won the title back in a segment that did not air on television: