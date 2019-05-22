How Mick Foley Felt About His Promo From WWE RAW

Mick Foley noted on Twitter that he felt he could’ve done a better job with his introduction of the 24/7 Title promo from RAW. Here is what Foley wrote:

Pope – I think the crowd was hoping for the return of the classic Hardcore Title. Thanks for the compliment, but I felt like I came up pretty short on that promo. No one’s fault but my own. https://t.co/mdET56CypC — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 21, 2019