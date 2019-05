Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided the latest information regarding NXT expenses and how much talent makes:

* The average NXT star makes around $80,000 a year. It should be noted that the average is skewed for higher paid talent.

* NXT stars also have their lodging and travel paid for when they’re not wrestling in Florida.

* Live event ticket and merchandise money is enough to cover the cost of travel and lodging.

* The entire annual ticket gross for NXT was $6.4 Million.