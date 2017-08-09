How Old Is Alexa Bliss Today?, The Rock’s Brahma Bull Tattoo Evolving (Video), John Cena

– As noted, Sunday’s episode of American Grit on FOX was the season two finale. The episode featured host & executive producer John Cena talking to the cast about his personal life, as seen in the video above. Cena talks about how he got to know Nikki Bella and how he loves her family. He also talks about how he was bullied as a kid, and how his dad bought him a weight bench as a kid. Cena says working out is his version of church. He also mentions WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, noting that he gets the most inspiration from Vince as a workaholic.

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss turns 26 years old today.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock revealed on Instagram that he’s having work done to his trademark Brahma Bull tattoo. The work is being done by tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. Rock wrote the following with the video: