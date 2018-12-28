How Old Is Bill Goldberg?, Two WWE SmackDown Stars Celebrate Birthdays

— Born exactly a decade apart, two SmackDown LIVE Superstars celebrated birthdays on Thursday — Cesaro and Zelina Vega. Cesaro turned 38 years old whereas Vega turned 28.

Cesaro and Vega both worked Thursday’s WWE live event in Uniondale, New York. Cesaro and Sheamus successfully defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match against The New Day and The Usos. Vega teamed up with Andrade “Cien” Almas in a loss to R-Truth and Carmella.

Bill Goldberg also celebrated his birthday on Thursday as the WWE Hall of Famer turned 53 years old.