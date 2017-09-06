How Old Is Braun Strowman Today?, Roman Reigns Hypes WWE No Mercy, Carmella – James Ellsworth

– It appeared last night’s WWE SmackDown was the end of Carmella and James Ellsworth after Ellsworth tried to cash-in the Money In the Bank briefcase during Carmella’s non-title match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. The distraction just caused Carmella to lose via pinfall. Carmella then ripped into Ellsworth, calling him the sorriest excuse for a human being that she’s ever met. She also called him not human, a genetic defect and a charity case. She also wondered how Ellsworth still has a job with WWE and said his mother should have given him away at birth. Ms. Money In the Bank later accepted his apology. As seen above, Carmella kissed Ellsworth, slapped him and said from now on they will do things her way.

– Braun Strowman turns 34 years old today while former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall turns 37, former WWE & GFW star Low Ki turns 38, former WCW US Tag Team Champion The Barbarian turns 59 and WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter turns 56.

– Roman Reigns tweeted the following on his WWE No Mercy match with John Cena: