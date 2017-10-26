How Old Is CM Punk?, Mercedes Martinez Talks NXT Women’s Title (Video), Ric Flair ESPN Screening Photos

– As noted, Nikki Cross won a Battle Royal on last night’s WWE NXT to earn the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at NXT “Takeover: WarGames” during WWE Survivor Series weekend. She joins Kairi Sane, Ember Moon and Peyton Royce. Wrestling veteran Mercedes Martinez was one of the competitors in that Battle Royal and she talks to Christy St. Cloud in the post-match video above. Martinez says she’s disappointed in the outcome of the match and not being able to go to Takeover to compete for the title, as she’s been wrestling all over the world and has won all the big matches except tonight. Regarding the winner of the match at Takeover, Mercedes says she won’t speculate on who might win the match but she will tell us who won’t win the match – the person who just can’t win the big matches, Ember Moon.

– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk turns 39 years old today while former WCW star Kevin Sullivan turns 68, Kurrgan turns 48, former WWE Diva Rochelle Loewen turns 38 and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michonoku turns 44. Also, today would have been the 53rd birtday of Nicole Bass, who passed away after suffering a stroke back in February of this year.

– Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Mark Henry, Curt Hawkins, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Tyson Kidd, Dana Warrior and Peter Rosenberg were among those in attendance for the special screening of ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair last night in Atlanta. ESPN hosted the special screening at Hearst Tower. The special will premiere on Tuesday, November 10th at 10pm EST on ESPN. Below are some photos from the screening: