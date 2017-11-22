How Old Is Elias?, SmackDown Stars Comment On Sneak Attacks, The Bella Twins

– As noted, The Bella Twins celebrated their 34th birthday yesterday. They are also celebrating 1 year of their YouTube channel. Brie and Daniel Bryan posted this video thanking fans.

– Elias turns 29 years old today.

– As noted, last night’s SmackDown saw WWE NXT Superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan make their main roster debuts with two different segments. They ended up taking out Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Below are post-show Twitter reactions from everyone involved:

You didn’t think I was gonna let you girls on #Raw have all the fun, did you? Time to start a #Riot. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/97CHW6Fhny — Ruby Riot (@RubyRiotWWE) November 22, 2017

This backwoods girl is in front of all your TV's now. #SDLive #Wildling — Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) November 22, 2017

Ya Only get one opportunity to make a first impression 😉 #SDLiv — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 22, 2017

Ruby Tuesday I mean @RubyRiotWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @sarahloganwwe I hope you can take a beating as good as you give 1 pay back is a mutha #feeltheglow #sdlive — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 22, 2017

Silly little kittens. Playing around.

You got away with it this time but don’t you EVER. EVER. interrupt one of my title matches ever again. #SDLive — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 22, 2017

I’m all about making an impression.

I know you want everyone to chant your name…

But anyone who thinks a sneak attack from BEHIND is going to get you to the FRONT of the division will bow down soon enough. #Respect #SDLive — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 22, 2017