How Old Is Scott Hall?, The Shield – List This Video, Tye Dillinger Video From Argentina

– WWE posted this new “List This!” video with Vic Joseph looking at Legends The Shield eliminated during their first run together – WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, the New Age Outlaws and Evolution.

– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall turns 59 years old today while Chavo Guerrero Jr. turns 47.

– WWE posted this video of Tye Dillinger wrestling in Argentina for the first time at last night’s WWE live event in Buenos Aires. Tye and Kevin Owens lost a Triple Threat to WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.