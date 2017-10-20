How Old Is Scott Hall?, The Shield – List This Video, Tye Dillinger Video From Argentina

– WWE posted this new “List This!” video with Vic Joseph looking at Legends The Shield eliminated during their first run together – WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, the New Age Outlaws and Evolution.
– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall turns 59 years old today while Chavo Guerrero Jr. turns 47.
– WWE posted this video of Tye Dillinger wrestling in Argentina for the first time at last night’s WWE live event in Buenos Aires. Tye and Kevin Owens lost a Triple Threat to WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.
For the first-time ever, @WWEDillinger got to perform in Argentina! #Perfect10 pic.twitter.com/tlklexNRcm
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2017